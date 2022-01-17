The possibility of an out-of-court settlement in libel proceedings between Konrad Mizzi and the heirs of Daphne Caruana Galizia has not been realised, the former minister's lawyer said on Monday.

Last November lawyer Edward Gatt had informed a court that the parties were “exploring” a possible compromise.

Mizzi had sued Caruana Galizia after she alleged in a 2014 blogpost that he was having an affair with his communications coordinator, Lindsey Gambin.

Both Mizzi and his wife Sai, as well as Gambin, filed separate libel suits against Caruana Galizia.

Last year, the family of the assassinated journalist claimed that data from a mobile phone belonging to Yorgen Fenech, who is awaiting trial over alleged complicity in the murder, included a reference to Gambin as “lover of Konrad Mizzi.”

When the case resumed on Monday morning, Mizzi’s lawyers informed the court that the expected compromise had not been achieved.

Magistrate Victor George Asciak then deferred the case to March for the heirs to put forward their evidence.

Minutes later, Peter Caruana Galizia together with a family relative and lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel, who is assisting them, entered the courtroom, informing the magistrate that they had been told to wait outside in the corridor until their case was called, to avoid overcrowding.

It was only when Mizzi’s lawyers emerged from the courtroom that they realized that the hearing was over.

The magistrate informed them that the case had been put off in view of the information communicated by Mizzi’s lawyers.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are assisting Mizzi.

Lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel is assisting the respondents.