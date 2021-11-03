Pietà Hotspurs will be ruing a late incident which saw a spot-kick deny them the three points on Sunday morning after an exciting 1-1 draw at the Centenary Stadium against Qrendi, with both sides hungry for the win.

While the Hotspurs looked more in control of the game, coach Paul Gatt believes it was not the best his clan could have given.

“I don’t think it was our best performance today in terms of our play, but I believe we were dominant throughout the game,” coach Gatt told the Times of Malta.

