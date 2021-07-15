Cristiano Ronaldo has given no indication he wants to leave Juventus and is expected back in Turin later this month, club director Pavel Nedved said on Wednesday.

“Cristiano is on holiday. We have no signal from his entourage that he wants to leave. We’re waiting for him and he will return around July 25 as scheduled,” Nedved said at the unveiling of the calendar for the 2021-2022 season.

The 36-year-old Portuguese international has one year left in his contract.

His future had been in doubt after a difficult campaign during which Juventus lost their Serie A crown after nine years, exited the Champions League in the last 16 and only sealed fourth place and elite European football on the final day.

