Tertiary education institute Mcast is leading a major project exploring the feasibility of setting up large scale floating photovoltaic systems in Maltese waters as a source of renewable energy.

Floating PVs on fresh water lakes already exist, however, Mcast is exploring the possibility of floating PVs on seawater.

A similar plan suggested by a private firm in the Netherlands received around €1 million in pilot funding by the Dutch government in 2018.

Solar PV systems require a large footprint, which is scarce in Malta, given that the island only has a total land surface of 316 km2. PV systems also suffer a reduction in efficiency when the PV panel temperature increases.

Seawater has the potential to mitigate this disadvantage and keep PV panels cooler than those in a comparable ground-based PV system, improving PV systems’ efficiency.

It is anticipated that the results of this major project entitled Offshore Passive Photovoltaics (OPPV), will lead to the commercialisation of the system, Mcast said.

The first pilot 8KW system was deployed at sea in 2018. The findings obtained from this seaborne system was benchmarked against a land system that was set up close to the sea site at Ċirkewwa.

Data gathered during the pilot phase is being used to design and set up a follow up system that will be deployed at sea later on this year.

Floating PVs on sea water presents great challenges in terms of materials that can withstand a harsh environment such as corrosion, marine growth, strong seawater currents, high waves and strong winds.

The Maltese coastal waters presented another challenge, that of heavy maritime traffic.

Mcast is collaborating with Econetique Ltd, a leading local organisation that deals in renewables, MIRARCO, a research organisation based in Canada, and Malta Mariculture Ltd, which is part of Azzopardi Fisheries, a major player in the Maltese fisheries industry.