For thousands of people it was the party of the year, but the St Julian’s council has warned that the authorities have not issued any permits for St Patrick’s Day street events in Paceville.

COVID-19 put a temporary stop to the traditional Irish beer fest, which had become a mainstay in the entertainment calendar though on Thursday afternoon some events are planned with restrictions.

In a Facebook post, St Julian’s local council said: "We would like to inform residents/visitors that, in agreement with the police and in accordance with the directives from the public health authorities, no permits have been issued for organised public events for St Patrick’s. Public events which are not covered with a permit are illegal."

No roads in the locality will be closed.

The council said police and MTA officials will be responsible to ensure any events held within licensed premises are in accordance with the respective licence conditions.

“On our part, we do not agree if any bars/restaurants are to be given temporary permits and become clubs for a day,” it said.

It also warned outlets that the local council has no funds to clean up after public events.

The council said it is issuing this statement so as not to be held responsible for any lack of enforcement.