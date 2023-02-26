Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said there is no Hollywood ending in sight to his side’s struggles after a 0-0 draw at struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The Reds travelled to Selhurst Park low on confidence after a 5-2 humiliation at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.
A point edges Liverpool up to seventh in the Premier League, but they are still six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Klopp’s men came close to an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last year, but have looked a shadow of that side this season.
Read full story on www.sportsdek.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us