Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said there is no Hollywood ending in sight to his side’s struggles after a 0-0 draw at struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds travelled to Selhurst Park low on confidence after a 5-2 humiliation at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

A point edges Liverpool up to seventh in the Premier League, but they are still six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Klopp’s men came close to an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last year, but have looked a shadow of that side this season.

