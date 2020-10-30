The government has abandoned caution in favour of the economy, the PN said on Friday, highlighting issues with the response to the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Opposition spokesperson for health Stephen Spiteri slammed the government for “repeatedly ignoring the independent advice given by health professionals.”

On her part, opposition spokesperson for the elderly and persons with special needs Maria Deguara emphasised the importance of “unpopular but necessary” restrictions which need to be in place to curb the spread.

Spiteri said the PN had come up with a COVID-19 action team to highlight proposals which were deemed necessary by a several health experts.

The party's main proposals are:

A compulsory rapid testing regime for anyone entering the country from abroad.





More effective testing and tracing systems boosted by redistribution of workers whose employment was effectively put on hold due to COVID-19.





Improved customer care (111 helpline, contract tracing teams) to ensure timeliness of responses and no delays in testing, contacting and tracing.





Incentives for private and public institutions to implement rapid testing within their workforce.





to implement rapid testing within their workforce. An emergency plan for what the country would do should health services become completely overwhelmed.

Bernard Grech and Stephen Spiteri speaking to health professionals last week. Photo: Facebook

Spiteri was particularly critical of how the government was being reactive rather than planning ahead for any scenario. He also emphasised that forced lockdowns will be inevitable if expert advice is not followed. Such lockdowns will wreak further havoc on a contracting economy, he said.

Both spokespersons clarified that the PN does not have issues with Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci and sang words of praise for Gauci’s "efforts and professionalism".

However, he pointed out that “the superintendent must be supported by a team of experts and must be allowed to work independently as a director rather than a commentator."

Deguara also highlighted the fact that the healthcare system was already facing significant pressure due to the limited amounts of health professionals available, before COVID-19 came to Malta’s shores.

She expressed her concerns over how the country must now face a potentially devastating second wave with a lack of investment and preparation, accusing the government of failing to prepare for winter and flu season.

Instead, the government set up the nation for failure through “excessive optimism and the false claim that we had won the war on COVID-19,” she added.

“This premature declaration gave false assurance to people who abandoned discipline and are now less inclined to follow necessary restrictions,” Deguara said.

Spiteri quoted several unions and health organizations such as the doctors’ and nurses’ unions (MAM and MUMN, respectively), both of which have voiced serious concerns over how health services are close to becoming overwhelmed.

He echoed the sentiments of the association by condemning what the precariousness of the situation.

The opposition’s health spokesperson also referred to a statement made by the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine (MAPHM), which had previously called for responsibility and effective measures, a call which it says “has fallen on deaf ears.”

He mentioned how critical levels of admissions have been reached and that many of those whose elective surgeries were postponed are suffering without any hope for relief any time soon.

Both spokespersons concluded by praising the work done by healthcare professionals in what they described as trying times, while also expressing their condolences for the victims as well as the others who have been affected by the epidemic.