Lawyers representing Joseph Muscat have insisted that no substantiated evidence of corruption by the former prime minister exists in the public domain or elsewhere.

The lawyers objected to remarks made by MEPs on Wednesday that Muscat continues to enjoy impunity from prosecution for serious and substantiated evidence of corruption, including through NAO and FIAU reports as well as comments by Daphne Caruana Galizia.

They insisted that no such reports mentioning Muscat exist.

The MEPs, members of the Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament, published a report on Wednesday after a fact-finding mission to Malta in May.

Muscat published his lawyers' reply on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

"We object at the unfounded assertion made with regards to Dr Muscat given that it is completely baseless," lawyers Paul Lia and Charlon Gouder wrote.

"There is no report by the NAO that mentions Dr Muscat or points at him in the way you mentioned; There is to our knowledge no FIAU report that mentions Dr Muscat or points at him in the way you mentioned".

They added that the only time that Caruana Galizia accused Muscat of taking any money was within the context of the Egrant story. Yet, an independent magisterial inquiry found that not only were the claims unsubstantiated but that documents were fabricated and signatures forged by third parties in an attempt to frame Muscat and his wife.

"Moreover, there is no substantiated evidence of corruption anywhere in the public domain or elsewhere in regards to Dr Muscat," the lawyers added.

"Not only is Dr Muscat not enjoying any impunity, but he was subjected to a heavy-handed early morning police search in his private property, which included having his underage daughters' mobile phones confiscated. This search was widely discussed in political circles antagonistic to Dr Muscat before it took place, something which is documented, while the person who filed the request for an investigation was positioned outside the property observing the supposedly secret operation," they added.

"All this undermines the rule of law and any credibility which is necessary for such an investigation to be taken seriously, and indicates considerable political undertones, especially when Dr Muscat himself had requested to testify in the said inquiry to no avail."

The lawyers said that Muscat, as a former member of the European Parliament, understood and accepted the role of the Civil Liberties Committee to make political assessments. But he could not accept unsubstantiated statements taken out of the political context and put as facts in the judicial sphere.

Furthermore, this statement potentially prejudiced Muscat's fundamental rights and could be used by political players to exert undue pressure on institutions to conform with the delegation's position even if no such situation existed.

The MEPs were asked to rectify the situation with immediate effect.

The delegation of MEPs that travelled to Malta in May expressed concern about impunity afforded to key figures in the Muscat administration, including the former prime minister, his chief of staff Keith Schembri, and minister Konrad Mizzi.