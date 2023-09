An Alexis Espitia goal early in the second half handed a lucklastre Hibernians the three points over Lija Athletic.

After their thrilling draw with Mġarr United, Hibernians started as heavy favourites to secure a comfortable win against Jethron Azzopardi’s side.

Nonetheless, Lija Athletic managed to hold their ground with a resilient performance that saw them concede just once through a close-range effort by the Paolites’ American forward.

More details on SportsDesk.