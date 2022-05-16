The authorities have warned against swimming in St Julian's opposite Wilga Street - which is just off the Dragonara.
"Bathing is not recommended due to the presence of microbiological contamination affecting bathing water quality and presenting a risk to bathers’ health at Wilġa Street, St Julian’s - from near the Sewage Ejector," the environmental health directorate said.
The issue is being investigated.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us