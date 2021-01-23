Jurgen Klopp vowed not to “cry like a five-year-old” if Liverpool fail to deliver the players he wants in the January transfer window.

Klopp’s injury-hit side have slumped to fourth in the Premier League after five games without a win.

The champions sit six points behind leaders Manchester United and lost at Anfield in the league for the first time since 2017 when Burnley won 1-0 on Thursday.

The crux of Liverpool’s crisis is a series of injuries to defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Van Dijk and Gomez are long-term absentees and Matip has battled fitness issues, forcing Klopp to use midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at centre-back.

Liverpool have been destabilised as a result, but Klopp has been unable to convince his employers to bring in a replacement so far during the transfer window.

Klopp said senior figures within the club who control the finances have the final say as the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic take their toll.

