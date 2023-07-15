World number one Carlos Alcaraz is convinced he can defeat Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s blockbuster Wimbledon final, insisting there’s “no time to be afraid”.

Alcaraz, 20, became the youngest man to make the Wimbledon final since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in 2006 as he swept aside Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.

Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the other semi-final to reach his ninth Wimbledon title match, moving to the brink of a record-equalling eighth crown at the tournament and 24th career major.

The win over the Italian eighth seed gave the Serb his 34th successive match victory at the tournament and maintained his record of never losing on Centre Court since 2013.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com