Inter turn their focus back to Serie A after their Champions League flop with a trip to Cagliari awaiting on Sunday following their group stage exit midweek.

“There’s no time to sit and mope,” warned captain Samir Handanovic with his side out of Europe after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

Antonio Conte’s side are second in Serie A, five points behind leaders AC Milan, with the two city rivals trying to deny Juventus a 10th consecutive league title.

“We have to focus on the league and the Coppa Italia,” urged Handanovic.

In his second campaign, Conte now has no choice but to deliver a 19th ‘Scudetto’ to Inter and first since 2010.

The former Juventus and Chelsea manager took Inter to second in Serie A and the Europa League final in his first season.

