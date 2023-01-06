Erik ten Hag says he cannot rush the return of Jadon Sancho, admitting there is no timescale on when the winger will return to action for Manchester United.

Sancho, a big-money signing from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago, has not featured for United since playing 52 minutes of a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in October and was left out of England’s World Cup squad.

Ten Hag said last month the 22-year-old was “not in the right status or fitness state” and he missed United’s two-match tour of Spain, instead placed on an individual fitness programme in the Netherlands.

Sancho has returned to the club’s training ground at Carrington but his involvement has so far been limited to small group sessions as he concentrates on his own personal plan.

“I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible, but I can’t force this process,” Ten Hag said on Thursday. “I will do everything that’s in my power but some processes you can’t force and this is one of them.

