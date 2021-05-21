The health authorities have dismissed the suggestion made by feast enthusiasts that pandemic-friendly celebrations could be permitted this summer.

The only large gatherings to be allowed for now will be weddings, the health ministry insisted on Thursday.

Last week, Times of Malta revealed that the traditional feasts will not be taking place this year, for the second time, as mass events remain banned.

Following the news, enthusiasts told Times of Malta they were hoping the authorities would at least allow band clubs to hold concerts, with those in attendance remaining seated at all times.

The attendance could also be capped in line with the guidelines for weddings, they proposed, with measures in place to ensure there is no spread of infection.

Contacted Thursday about this suggestion, a health ministry spokesperson dismissed it and would not say whether it was something being considered by the authorities.

“Until further developments, one is to consider and appreciate that such measures are being taken in relation to the protection of the public in accordance with the mitigation measures announced by the ministry for health,” the spokesperson said.

She pointed to statements made by Health Minister Chris Fearne and public health chief Charmaine Gauci: “No mass events will be authorised to take place at this stage of the pandemic.”

“An exception is being made specifically for weddings that, in turn, need to abide by strict protocols which must be followed,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Malta’s timeline for easing the rest of the COVID-19 measures will remain unchanged despite the low number of new infections being detected, Times of Malta can confirm.

For now, for example, groups of just four people are permitted to gather in public places. This is set to increase to six people on June 7.

One source told Times of Malta there were no plans to bring this forward.

Another source said the health authorities were wary of relaxing too many measures at once as this could result in clusters that could hinder the progress made in recent weeks.

The health authorities have repeatedly said they are taking a “bidirectional approach” to the restrictions: they could be reintroduced before others are eased if the number of infections spikes again.