The European Commission does not want to implement “piecemeal” measures to deal with travel issues because of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Last week, Malta joined 11 other EU member states to call on the European Commission to temporarily suspend the law that forces airlines to give all passengers refunds for cancelled flights.

As passengers all over Europe voiced their anger over being offered vouchers after flights were cancelled, citing the European Union law to back their claims for refunds, 12 governments banded together to call for the temporary change.

Acknowledging the joint letter, the spokesperson said the Commission would be coming up with “an overall solution on the European roadmap to lifting coronavirus containment measures, on guidelines for the restoration of connectivity in Europe, re-establishing the freedom of movement in the EU, supporting the tourism industry and also protecting passenger rights”.

“All of these things hang together and we have said that we will be coming forward with proposals in these different areas. It is very important that we do not deal with the issues piecemeal, but that we take into account the fact that these issues are very much interlinked.

“And it is in that framework that we are operating,” the spokesperson told Times of Malta.

All commercial flights in and out of Malta have been suspended since March 21.

While announcing the easing of some measures last week, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the airport would remain closed for now since other countries were still registering high numbers of infections.

In the letter, the member states said because of the law and “its obligation to reimburse cancelled tickets in cash”, airlines are being placed in “a difficult situation where they are facing a serious cash flow challenge”.

The spokesperson said the commission was encouraging action to make vouchers more attractive to consumers as this can help to ease the pressure on operators while ensuring full respect of consumer rights.

“We continue to argue for a coordinated approach among EU member states not individual approaches,” the spokesperson said.

“At the same time, member states should also consider “providing liquidity support to businesses to have the resources to settle travellers’ refund claims”.

Air Malta has so far offered its passengers four options – a full refund, booking a new trip within a year, booking the same flight when they are ready to travel again or receiving a travel voucher.