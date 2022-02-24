Fedor Smolov became the first Russian international footballer to express his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia posting on Instagram: “No to war.”

The 32-year-old Dynamo Moscow striker’s post is against a dark backdrop and followed by a Ukrainian flag and a broken heart icon.

The 45-times capped Smolov — who has been called up to the last three national squads — expressed his opposition hours after the launching of the Russian invasion was announced by President Vladimir Putin.

