Travellers to Malta must present a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test results at their departure point from Tuesday, according to a legal notice.

Passengers are requested to provide a valid vaccination certificate showing they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction test performed not longer than 72 hours before that person’s arrival in Malta.

Should they still be allowed to board, passengers will have to foot the cost of a PCR test in Malta, as well as accommodation expenses to cover quarantine.

The new rules are applicable to everyone, except for children under the age of five.

A month ago, Times of Malta reported almost one third of those arriving in the country were not presenting a negative COVID-19 certificate despite this being mandatory.

Sources at the airport had said more incoming passengers were turning up without the certificate, knowing they would be offered the test for free upon arrival.

From next week, however, carriers will be obliged to inform passengers of the requirements of entry into Malta before they travel, and to deny them passage if they fail to present the necessary documentation.

Mandatory quarantine can be extended for whatever period deemed necessary in the event the person’s test results are positive or detected, according to the legal notice.

Quarantine will also have to be carried out in accommodation approved by the Superintendent of Public Health.