Since the introduction of the LEGO wheel in 1962, cars have played a central role in thousands of LEGO sets and in the hearts, minds and play of millions of children across the world.

The LEGO Group and Nissan have now revealed a model that pays tribute to one of the most iconic Japanese supercars, the Nissan GT-R NISMO. This is the first-ever partnership between LEGO and a Japanese automaker.

The LEGO model was revealed by LEGO Group CEO Niels B. Christiansen and Asako Hoshino, executive vice president at Nissan, at the automaker's global headquarters in Yokohama.

Niels B. Christiansen said: "In addition to offering a wonderful and fun building and play experience, we hope the model will also inspire children to learn more about engineering and how to create things in real life."

"The Nissan GT-R and the LEGO brand are both renowned and loved by fans of all ages throughout the world, and we are honored to be the first-ever Japanese car manufacturer to partner with the LEGO Group," Asako Hoshino said.

The LEGO Speed Champions Nissan GT-R NISMO will be available globally in January 2020. It's one of the first in the 2020 Speed Champions themed sets, which will be 25 per cent bigger than in previous years. The GT-R NISMO model, made from 298 LEGO elements, captures the authentic and intricate details of the life-size race car in a relatively small LEGO model.

Appearing alongside the LEGO Speed Champions Nissan GT-R NISMO at the launch was the 2020 GT-R NISMO. The most extreme, most capable GT-R in history features carbon-fibre front and rear bumpers, roof, trunk and rear spoiler, new lightweight wheels and new tyres, tuned suspension and transmission, Brembo carbon brakes and new turbochargers.