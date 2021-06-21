The German FA has said it will not be punished by UEFA for the rainbow-coloured captain’s armband Germany skipper Manuel Neuer has worn during Euro 2020 in solidarity with gay pride this month.

The German Football Association (DFB) said it has received a letter from European football’s governing body stating that a review of the matter has been stopped.

“The armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a ‘good cause'”, the DFB said on Twitter.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.