The police did not intercept any youths under 17 in Paceville and St Julian’s clubs and bars in 2022, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has told parliament.

“I am informed that in the period between January 1 and the end of December 2022, the district police did not have situations where they found underage people in a Paceville or St Julian’s establishment,” the minister said.

He was replying to a parliamentary question fielded by PN MP and former St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg.

Paceville is renowned as the nightlife hub of Malta with bars, clubs, and gentleman's clubs lining the streets. Youths under 17 are barred from entering such establishments or buying alcohol and any proprietor found in breach of the law may be fined up to €1,250 for each individual found.

In a Facebook post, Buttigieg urged Camilleri to visit Paceville and establish the facts and urged police to be more proactive.

"I hope that the minister replies in a more realistic way to another question about how many minors were caught drinking by the police. Sometimes, I feel we live in different worlds," he wrote.

When contacted, Guido Dalli who succeeded Buttigieg as St Julian’s mayor said it seems “far-fetched” that no underage persons were found in an entertainment establishment.

While praising police for doing a "good job", Dalli called for a heavier presence in the area and more spot-checks in nightclubs.

“The owner of a club should face penalties if an underage person is caught inside,” he said.

Paceville has a reputation for violence and crime, though in an interview last October, the police told Times of Malta that although there are more fights in the area compared to other parts of Malta “the situation is nowhere near as bad as people think it is”.