The prime minister has appealed for national unity to prevail over division. Unity, however, is not just a matter of good intentions. It’s a relationship in which trust is central.

Consider Germany, Sweden and Hungary during this very crisis. In two cases, the governments are trusted. In the third, the government’s motives are mired in distrust.

Almost two weeks ago, Angela Merkel addressed her nation on TV. In paraphrase, she said:

“We are a democracy, and so my government will be transparent with you. In everything we do, we follow the advice of experts. When this changes, we too will change course and explain why. But because we’re a democracy, we must all play our part. For the moment, it means we must all practise social distancing. This means some restrictions on liberty, which someone like me [a reference to her upbringing in communist East Germany] does not take lightly.”

Merkel is a trusted figure (something distinct from popularity) because of a record of straightforward dealings. She made it clear that what unites Germans are the values of freedom and solidarity, and that she would do her best to strengthen that unity by being transparent.

All of this would ring hollow if Merkel, her government, and their experts were not trusted.

Now take Sweden, whose government has so far found a different balance between health risks and economic risk. Swedes are still able to frequent restaurants and socialise. It’s only gatherings of over 50 people that are banned – a crowd by the rest of Europe’s standards.

The approach has attracted criticism from some health experts in Sweden itself. In general, however, people trust the government to have found the right balance for Swedish circumstances. Some Swedes interviewed by The Guardian quipped they’d believe their government if it told them to start practising social distancing, “but not Boris Johnson!”

Right or wrong, it’s trust that is carrying the Swedish government through this unusual approach. Trust is built out of political capital accumulated over long years in which transparency and accountability were sincerely practised.

Have you ever sniggered at the extremism of Swedish politicians who resign because they misused a work-related credit card to buy a bar of chocolate? (Yes, a real case.) Maybe they do go too far but, in times of crisis, the strictness pays huge political dividends.

Robert Abela has inherited a government whose relationship with the people it serves was cynical and propelled by cronyism

Now consider Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orban is assuming sweeping powers to be able to address the crisis. Or so he says. In Hungary, and around Europe, it is assumed that he has been hankering for more authoritarian powers.

Because that’s the kind of relationship Orban already has with society. He has been dismissive of liberal democracy. His new powers do not produce more certainty and assurance. They generate further uncertainty to add to what there already is.

The presence and absence of political trust is critical to how a country emerges from this crisis.

The pandemic is not simply a complicated problem. It’s a complex one. A complicated problem is one that needs skillful disentangling; if we manage that, then we can be certain of the result. Complex problems are different because, with all the best skills in the world, we cannot be certain of the result. Each good action creates some uncertainty for another aspect of the problem.

That’s why trust is political gold. Successful countries are going to need a ‘war chest’ of political trust as much as they need financial resources. A lot is going to depend on political assurances. Persuasion for sacrifices will need trust in leaders – trust in their judgement and fairness and commitment to the national interest.

Where does that leave Robert Abela? At a disadvantage. Consider how last week’s policy reversal – concerning the lockdown of the over-65 age-group and various others – was greeted. It was generally assumed that the first decision (the lockdown) was the expert decision and that the reversal was a caving in to ‘know-nothing’ grassroots pressure.

Abela’s protestations didn’t change that. In fact, though, there are good reasons to believe him.

The original decision was not ‘purely medical’ because no health-management decision is; it involves an assessment of psychology, communication, and persuasion, among a host of considerations. It also involves medical trade-offs; like reckoning that depression or stress from house-bound confinement is preferable to more infections.

Some of these trade-offs are imponderable until you get public feedback (‘pressure’, if you like). It’s not necessarily incompetence on the authorities’ part. They’re on a steep learning curve, discovering what a blanket lockdown means for various micro-groups; say, the elderly whose children are also over-65.

So, Abela has a case but it fell on many sceptical ears. How come? For the same reason his appeals for unity sound hollow.

He has inherited a government whose relationship with the people it serves was cynical and propelled by cronyism. It’s not just a legacy. It’s a toxic burden in the present.

The latest addition to the burden is the revelation that, last August, then minister Konrad Mizzi signed a contract with Steward Health Care that spat on the national interest.

The conditions – directly relevant to the pandemic – are so disadvantageous to Malta that, without further explanation, any reasonable person would conclude that it’s a bandits’ agreement.

Abela must have learned of this agreement on becoming prime minister. Well, prime minister, it’s either unity with Mizzi, based on the narrowest of partisan calculations, or national unity based on transparency and values. You can’t have both.

Your leadership can be in the mould of Germany’s and Sweden’s, or like Hungary’s. You choose. You’re responsible for the consequences.

