The streets of Valletta rang with the sounds of whistles and banging of drums on Saturday morning, as human rights activists gathered to protest what they say are exploitative policies and precarious working conditions for migrant workers.

Chanting phrases like “enough is enough” and “there is no us and them, only us”, protestors marched from the Triton fountain through Valletta and stopped at La Valletta square.

The second equality protest held by activists in October was triggered by the story of Jaiteh Lamin, who fell two storeys while working on a construction site in Mellieħa and was unceremoniously dumped on the side of the road in Selmun where passers-by offered him assistance and eventually called the police.

Lamin’s former employer, Glen Farrugia, is currently out on bail after being charged with grievous bodily harm over the incident.

The protest was backed by ADPD - The Green Party, which said that existing labour policies "make it impossible or difficult for immigrants to work legally and therefore encourages their exploitation."

Caroline Galea, one of the people who found Lamin on the side of the road in September, spoke during Saturday’s protest, stressed that enough was enough and that authorities needed to clamp down on employers who exploited workers due to their documentation status.

“This is not the first time someone has been exploited in Malta because of their status, ethnicity or the colour of their skin. Imagine how many people have been exploited, hurt or have died from events like this that could have been easily avoided? Things need to change,” she said.

“It is clear that we need workers in Malta. This is why we have so many people managing to work here illegally. We are asking for you to make it safe. Make it safe for workers and employers and make sure there are no opportunities to exploit people when they are at their most vulnerable.”

‘Even animals deserve more respect’

Ebrima Jabbie, who is Jaiteh Lamin’s nephew, said that migrants were increasingly facing a “terrible experience” in Malta.

“We should strive to treat each other with respect and dignity. Respect me not because of what I am but who I am,” he said.

“My brother Lassana Cisse, who was a dear friend, was gunned down in hatred because he is black. My uncle Jaiteh Lamin was thrown away like garbage. I cannot say like an animal, because even animals deserve more respect than how he was treated.”

“Many see us only as Africans and not as human beings.”

Addressing the crowd in Maltese, Jabbie continued that migrants do not hate Malta, many love the country, but the treatment of migrants by some was leading to trauma and mental health difficulties within the community.

“Humans will be human, they do good and bad things. When someone does a bad thing we must call it what it is,” Jabbie continued.

“You Maltese remember a time when you went to Australia or America to find better futures for your families. You told us it was safe here but then you hurt and killed us. I’m asking that you please open your arms for us, because we are human like you.”

Policy revisions leading to hardship

Doris Doku, a Ghanaian national, spoke about how revisions to the Specific Residence Authority policy we’re having a negative impact on migrants, particularly women and children, as it impacts their ability to travel, access healthcare services and attend public school.

Doku said that state agency Identity Malta had introduced overly complex processes and was disqualifying applicants for even the slightest mistake.

"For months now, people have been unable to renew [their permits]," Doku said. "And because of this, people cannot work."

“Just as Jaiteh Lamin was thrown away, the SRA system is throwing a lot of us away,” Doku said.

In many such cases, migrants who have been working and paying tax for years are ending up undocumented and therefore out in the cold, with no access to a social security net, she noted.

“If we lose our jobs, we cannot go to hospital, our children cannot continue their education.”

The SRA status introduced in 2018 allows failed asylum seekers and holders of temporary humanitarian protection who have lived and worked in Malta for a number of years to get access to basic rights through documentation.

However, revisions to the policy last year changed the policy to be less family-oriented. Both parents now need SRA status to pass it on to their children, resulting in many children becoming undocumented.