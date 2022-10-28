Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says the first World Series since 1950 without a US-born Black player “looks bad” but is counting upon a new generation to restore baseball diversity.

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery in August to repair a torn labrum and as a result, neither Houston nor Philadelphia Phillies will have any US-born Black player in the lineup when the 118th World Series begins Friday.

It was left for 73-year-old Baker, a Black star who spent 19 seasons playing in Major League Baseball and is in his 25th year as a manager, to put the situation in perspective.

