Climate change often dominates media coverage. More so this summer as the Mediterranean buckled under a heatwave named after the mythological three-headed dog that guards the gates of hell.

Some still argue that heatwaves are normal in the Mediterranean. While that is true, it is the intensity of what is termed as ‘normal’ that proves human induced climate change to be the threat-multiplier, which exacerbates existing risks and reveals more widespread aspects of a country’s vulnerability.

Sensationalism tends to shift the focus away from raising the right kind of awareness, namely that action to combat climate change is needed by everyone at all levels and in all sectors. The most effective way to combat climate change is to address the source of damage: fossil fuels.

The EU is a front runner in this respect, even if the transition is challenging and far from plain sailing in terms of socio-economic impacts, competitiveness, access to available technology and the risk of adopting modalities which may solve one problem and generate others. Yet, no group of States is either as committed or has taken the lead to decarbonise as much as the EU.

Many other countries, including developing countries, have embraced more ambition but the recent G20 meetings where emerging economies that are also among the biggest emitters refused to agree on a road map to comply with their commitments under the Paris Agreement is a stark example to the contrary.

While there is always room for more ambition, Malta has very challenging targets ahead, as expressed in the Low Carbon Development Strategy with a list of Malta’s decarbonisation options based upon marginal abatement costs. While the decarbonisation process has already started, the devil is in the detail.

Effectiveness depends upon refining strategies and plans to facilitate implementation at the granular level. This process requires building a strong partnership between the government and the constituted bodies, with two shared objectives. First the decarbonisation targets are an opportunity to diversify our economy rather than an exam to scrape through. Second, adapting to climate change necessitates identifying Malta’s specific risks and vulnerabilities in order to prepare for resilience.

Survival is at stake for some states and regions - Simone Borg

It is vital that the public is informed to be well aware of the nuances of climate action, not through sensationalism but through a process similar to a doctor’s diagnosis. A diagnosis that spells out the measures necessary to eliminate the source of harm, that shows how to mitigate side effects when the symptoms strike, which explains what is the cost of doing nothing and which points out the behavioural changes necessary to remedy or lessen harm.

Translating climate science into language that can be understood by all and allowing civil society, the private sector, local government and academia to put forward their proposals has the valuable potential to cushion socio-economic shocks. It is the road map which would lead to creativity, innovation and investment opportunities.

This is currently Malta’s experience with Ekoskola, the Malta Business Bureau and SMEs, the Institute for Renewable Energy at the University of Malta and various local councils. But there is a far bigger potential, especially when utilising a community-based approach, as advocated in the post COVID Strategy for Malta.

Comparing climate change to the COVID pandemic serves to put into perspective its serious consequences that will inevitably hit our country, our region and the entire planet. It serves to highlight the concerted effort which is necessary to fight climate change globally, regionally and nationally.

As with the pandemic, building resilience to climate change needs evidence-based preparedness and response measures. Unlike COVID, the effects of climate change will be more sporadic but will persist over a far longer span of time. No one knows exactly how long it can take. It depends upon how fast countries will live up to the Paris Agreement and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The 2050 deadline, if adhered to, can give the planet enough berth to limit the increase in mean global temperature to 1.5 degrees celsius by 2100. Beyond that limit, survival is at stake, especially for some States and regions. There is no vaccine to relieve the drastic consequences of climate change, there is only goodwill and action.

Simone Borg is Malta’s Ambassador for Climate Action.