Now that VRT stations are due to reopen on Monday, no vehicle with an expired licence will be allowed on the road after August 1, Transport Malta said.

The reopening of VRT stations was authorised by the Superintendent of Public Health on Saturday.

Transport Malta said on Sunday this meant that anyone whose vehicle licence expired after March and April and the vehicle needed a VRT, could now have this done.

For the process to run smoothly and without crowding, TM was allowing a three-month period for the test to be carried out and the road license to be paid after that with an insurance agent.

This period will end on July 31.

According to the regulations, every person taking their vehicle for the test had to have both the exterior and the interior cleaned. The person in charge of the test reserved the right to refuse testing if the vehicle did not reach the required level of cleanliness.

Transport Malta thanks everyone for their cooperation during these delicate times.