World champion Francesco Bagnaia on Thursday lauded his manager for a timely arrival at India’s first MotoGP – unlike the visa issues faced by other riders.

The debut race in the world’s most populous country witnessed teething problems when some MotoGP personnel and riders had problems getting visas.

“I did not have any problems with the delay of the visa, so that was a first win,” Bagnaia, also known as “Pecco”, told reporters.

“Our logistics manager did an incredible job.”

The race at the Buddh International Circuit is the first MotoGP spectacle in India.

