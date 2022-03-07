Players draped in Ukraine flags, pledges of aid and placards demanding “No War” and “United in Peace”, international sport turned blue and yellow in support of Ukraine this weekend.

Djokovic vows financial help

Novak Djokovic pledged financial support to Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has joined the fight to protect his country from the Russian invasion.

Stakhovsky, who famously beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, last week said he had signed up for Ukraine’s military reserves.

The former world number 31 on Sunday posted a screenshot on Instagram of a WhatsApp conversation with Djokovic.

“Thinking of you... hope all calms down soon,” read a message from the Serbian 20-time Grand Slam champion to Stakhovsky.

