The Office of the Prime Minister has not explained the possible connections between Joseph Muscat’s head of security and a prominent Valletta café.

John Portelli has been spotted at Café Teatro, even helping out staff, including on days when he is supposed to be on duty as Dr Muscat’s bodyguard.

Mr Portelli and members of his family are regularly seen at the café, a business venture forming part of a government theatre complex.

He has also been pictured clearing up tables at the café, speaking to personnel and even helping out with erecting umbrellas outside.

When asked, the Office of the Prime Minister refused to explain the role of the Prime Minister’s bodyguard in the running of the coffee shop and to confirm if he has a part-time job at the eatery.

Café Teatro – located in one of the most lucrative areas of Valletta – opened its doors in 2016 following a government tender. As well as a dining area inside the former opera house, the coffee shop was given a permit to place tables and chairs on Republic Street.

Mr Portelli was present for one or two public meetings as a private citizen

A spokesman for Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the government agency responsible for this part of architect Renzo Piano's project, said the coffee shop is part of the government premises and was leased to a Joseph Zammit following a public call for tenders.

Mr Zammit – a business associate of entertainment entrepreneur Frank Grima – was awarded the tender in October 2016.

The pair are also business partners in a number of entertainment venues including the City Lounge in Valletta.

Last May, following reports by The Sunday Times of Malta of Mr Portelli’s presence during appeals hearings in front of the Planning Authority in connection with an illegal development at City Lounge, the OPM had ruled out any business connections involving Mr Portelli and Mr Grima.

“Mr Portelli was present for one or two public meetings (on the City Lounge application) as a private citizen,” a spokesman for Dr Muscat.

After installing an illegal canopy on top of the St George’s Square restaurant, the operators of City Lounge had filed an appeal to reverse a PA decision refusing the development and ordering them to reverse the development.

The canopy, which covers more than half of the restaurant dining area, has not been removed.

Mr Portelli has been providing security to various Labour leaders since Alfred Sant, who led the party from 1992 to 2008.

In 2013 Mr Portelli was reinstated into the police force, almost 10 years after his retirement.

On instructions of then Home Affairs Minister Manuel Mallia, he was immediately promoted to sergeant major and put on a higher remuneration than normal officials in his grade.

Known among his police colleagues as Iż-Żubina, Mr Portelli used to own a business venture together with Mr Grima, registered as J&F Company Ltd, until 2002, when it was struck-off.

According to police rules, members are barred from doing any private business or part-time work without the consent of the Commissioner of Police.

The same rules apply for OPM personnel.