Spain’s Davis Cup captain Sergi Bruguera has said there are “no words” that can sufficiently describe the scale of Carlos Alcaraz’s achievements, as the teenage sensation prepares for this week’s group phase.

Bruguera’s side will face Serbia, South Korea and Canada in Group B in Valencia, with the top two to progress to the quarter-finals in November.

Rafael Nadal is skipping the event, but Alcaraz will be the star attraction on home soil after becoming the youngest men’s world number one in history with his US Open triumph last weekend.

The 19-year-old came through three successive five-set matches, saving a match point against Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, before downing Casper Ruud in four sets in a dramatic final.

“We all knew it was going to happen sooner or later,” Bruguera said of Alcaraz’s maiden Grand Slam title.

