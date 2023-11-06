Second-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the title match of the WTA Finals, where she will face fellow unbeaten Jessica Pegula.

By downing the reigning Australian Open champion, Swiatek denied Sabalenka a victory that would have clinched the year-end top ranking for the 25-year-old from Belarus.

Instead, reigning French Open champion Swiatek of Poland can claim the year-end world number one spot for the second consecutive season by defeating American Pegula in Monday’s championship match.

“I feel like it’s still a long way away because I feel like tomorrow’s match will be the toughest one,” Swiatek said. “We can talk about it tomorrow after the match. I’m just going to continue doing what I’ve been doing.”

