NoAgentFees.com has streamlined its on-site communication to help protect the personal con-tact details of users who are offering properties for rent or sale. Malta’s only website that offers proper-ties for sale and to rent exclusively by direct owners has also updated its search functions.

The on-site chat offers a very important benefit: keeping personal contact details confidential from agents, as well as sellers or buyers with hardly serious intentions. The new messaging feature allows the sellers and landlords establish rap-port and filter out unwelcome parties, before committing to sharing their private contact details with prospective buyers and tenants.

NoAgentFees.com has also revamped its search function. The new polished feature allows for a better user experience, especially for users accessing the website through portable devices.

“We firmly believe that our landlords and sellers have a right to refrain from using agents if they wish. This is the very reason why we launched our startup at the end of 2018. However, our users have complained that they are regularly approached by agents via their personal communication channels, as the property market in Malta is booming,” said Tristan Sciberras, business development manager of NoAgentFees.com.

“This new feature, therefore, comes as a solution answering the needs of our users. They are the users of our platform that offers more than 480 property listings because they would like to do business without the involvement of agents, so it is our duty to develop a tool that helps them in their related efforts,” he added.