Dog shelter Noah’s Ark in Mellieħa has launched a fundraiser campaign seeking to raise €10,000 in donations to refurbish the shelter’s dog pens and infrastructure to better service dogs in the sanctuary.

The shelter will use the donations to create bigger pens that are easier to clean, allow the dogs to have more space to move around and install insulated roofing to protect the dogs from the summer heat and winter cold.

The dog sanctuary provides a home to dogs that face difficulties in being adopted due to their age or persistent health conditions. Therefore, it is important that the dog pens are well-equipped, allowing for the dogs to be as comfortable as possible.

Fabio Ciappara, president of Noah’s Ark, said: “This refurbishment is long overdue. We continuously receive donations and help from our volunteers, but this revamp needs a bigger investment. While we are seeing success in our adoption rates, dogs keep coming and going − our sanctuary is always busy.

“We are doing our best to offer lovely housing to our dogs, whether it is a temporary or a permanent solution. Every dog deserves the best care possible, wherever they are.”

Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary was named winner of the Best Social Cause category at the 2020 Lovin Malta’s Social Media Awards. As the winner of its category, Noah’s Ark is benefitting from €10,000 in public relations, marketing and advertising consultation from BPC International, the award sponsor.

Beyond this fundraising campaign, Noah’s Ark is always open for donations and helping hands at its dog sanctuary in Mellieħa, behind Torri l-Aħmar.

Donations can be left at the GoGetFunding campaign page of Noah’s Ark [at gogetfunding.com/noahs-ark-dog-pens].