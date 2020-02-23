“In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” These are the words of the former UK ITV presenter Caroline Flack, who took her own life just a week ago. The shock of finding herself in the media spotlight was just too much when it emerged that she would be facing trial for the alleged assault of her boyfriend. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has since been strongly criticised for its relentless pursuit of a ‘show trial’, despite the woman’s obvious vulnerability and her boyfriend’s unwillingness to press charges.

Flack’s death has sparked much controversy. Many point the finger of blame not just at the CPS but at the media for turning into a spectator sport a woman who was struggling desperately with her own demons and couldn’t handle further public demonisation.

Her friend Laura Whitmore had this to say on her weekly BBC radio show:

“To the press, the newspapers, who create clickbait, who demonise and tear down… we’ve had enough… your words affect people. To paparazzi and tabloids looking for a cheap sell, to trolls hiding behind a keyboard, enough.”

In all likelihood, those oohing and aahing about such press intrusion were the very people whose likes and shares had fuelled the media overload.

It is impossible to know precisely what pushed Flack over the edge, but I think we can all agree that there are few things more devastating than having your private life (distorted and out of context) hung out to dry. As awful as it is to read that someone wishes you dead or riddled with cancer, that is not a reflection of you or your life. But because we all seek approval and validation, googling your name and discovering only malicious gossip and falsehood is soul-destroying.

A vicious blog – spitefulness with your very own name on it – and the realisation that there are people who wish you harm, is a real game-changer. To paraphrase Flack: it feels as if your whole world is being swept away and that everything you have worked so hard to build up has come crashing down.

It is impossible for people who have never experienced the horror of being publicly attacked to understand just how paralysing it is. It’s not called ‘character assassination’ for nothing.

It’s the constant dread of waking up every morning and wondering what new calumny the day will bring. It’s a spirit-sapping, slow and painful death.

The very idea that a community of people has made up its mind about you and has written you off is hugely isolating. And you know that the people against you have the upper hand, because they know you can’t ignore what’s on social media.

If you won’t say it to someone’s face, then don’t say it online

So your life falls apart, you lose your job, your friends, and your reputation. Your family also suffers. A price tag can’t be put on that sort of damage. The more robust among us perhaps learn how to live with being ‘electronically tagged’ for life, though many of us are overwhelmed and fall into deep depression. And some people, just like Caroline Flack, wake up one morning and decide that a life of anxiety on anti-depressants is no way to live and that to die is preferable.

I have written extensively about social media’s dark underbelly. I have also made no secret of my adamant refusal to participate in the public pillory, even when I read articles with which I may in all essentials agree. If something is cruel or hurtful, even if it is true, I just will not lend my online stamp of approval. What would be the point? Yet, people never cease to amaze me. Some are even my friends… otherwise perfectly decent people who’d probably never say in public the things they’d be happy to support online.

In 2013, when freedom of expression in Malta was in free fall, I wrote that this freedom was not an unfettered licence to do damage, publicly and indiscriminately, to a person’s reputation. I also made the point that such freedom did not include freedom from consequence, and that the defence of ‘only expressing an opinion’ was a non-starter, an insufficient excuse for unchecked facts and collateral damage. Finally, I asked why people were getting away with such things and why this was the new ‘normal’.

I was very angry. So much so that I questioned the adequacy of our laws, the lack of punishment and even suggested that our courts, fearing a constitutional challenge, were fighting shy of the European Court of Justice. But what I didn’t say, and perhaps should have, was that the suffering which attends public humiliation should never be underestimated by our legislators, and certainly not by our courts.

The reason is simple: when disenfranchised individuals feel ignored by the system and are convinced that redress is ineffectual, they tend to take matters (and the law) into their own hands. And then look what happens.

In early 2017, I revisited the issue and wrote an article about the permanent record and lasting power of the digital word. The fact remains that, even if you do take someone to court and are successful, the lies they spread remain current. Screenshots and shares, like plastic bottles, outlive us all. They are never fully deleted. That is a very disturbing thought in my view.

I referred to the unexplored (and unexploited) e-Commerce Act, which has been around since 2001, which envisages ‘take-down’ of defamatory and illegal content, which thus far hasn’t been embraced by any government or the Malta Communications Authority.

I also said this: “Let’s establish, once and for all, some efficient take-down measures to empower a court or tribunal, presented with a prima facie case, to order the immediate removal of defamatory content. What good is €20,000 when you have to endure (1) a protracted court battle, including an appeal; and (2) a slur on your reputation with the attendant prospect of unemployment and social ostracism? The e-Commerce Act certainly recognises the damage that illegal online content can inflict. Which is why non-compliance is met with a maximum penalty of €250,000 and a daily fine of €2,500 for each day that the offence continues.”

In the aftermath of Flack’s death, the UK seems at last to be on the same page. No 10 has called on social media companies to do more to remove unacceptable content from their platforms.

It’s high time that we too recognise that self-preservation and the right to protect your family from malicious gossip and false report are very basic human rights.

But we need also to go beyond blaming our legislators and courts, and pause to ask ourselves an uncomfortable question. Why are we treating each other so badly? Surely we all have to shoulder responsibility for our actions?

Here’s a rule of thumb. If you won’t say it to someone’s face, then don’t say it online. Why play a part, no matter how small, in making someone feel broken… or indeed even suicidal? And even if you must persevere in thinking ‘they deserve it’, their children and parents certainly don’t.

michelaspiteri@gmail.com