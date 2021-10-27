Nobody was injured on Tuesday evening when a cabin cruiser caught fire while docked at the Msida Marina.

A police spokesperson said the police and Civil Protection Department received reports of a fire at around 9pm.

According to media reports, people in the area said they heard sounds of an explosion before they started seeing smoke coming from the cruiser.

The fire was extinguished soon after, with the spokesperson telling Times of Malta nobody was injured. The incident is being considered an accident.

District police were also at the scene to file a report.