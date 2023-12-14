No one was injured when a section of the false ceiling of the Għaxaq school hall collapsed on Thursday morning.

Photos showed a mess of piping, light fixtures and soffit following the incident. Officials from the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools (FTS) quickly showed up to investigate the accident, the Education Ministry said.

“A technical evaluation is being carried out to detail the cause of this accident,” it said.

While the ministry made no mention of students, Net News reported that students and teachers were in the hall at the time. Police confirmed that nobody was injured.

“The contractor responsible for the works has began preparations for repairs,” the ministry said.

Nobody was injured. Photo: Net News

Set up in 2001, the FTS is a government organisation that designs and builds new schools while also refurbishing and maintaining existing sites.

One of the organisation’s ongoing projects, Ħal Għaxaq Primary is currently undergoing the construction of an additional floor on top of the existing building while older parts of the building are being refurbished and modernised.

The project will also see the installation of new services such as CCTV cameras and sewage systems.