This year’s much-anticipated edition of iGaming Idol, to be held on September 11 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre in St Julian’s, promises to exceed all expectations.

This year marks another milestone: more than 2,000 unique nominations from the industry are not only a clear indication of the continued strength and support iGaming Idol receives both locally and internationally, but also an encouraging sign that the event has become an effective benchmark for the industry.

Ivan Filletti from Gaming Malta commented: “We are now reaching the final stages. Finalists including Maltese talent who are pushing the loop in their areas of specialisation, and foreign talent who have chosen Malta as their theatre of dreams. Additionally, it’s a great testament to diversity and equality in the iGaming sector.”

We are thrilled to see the increase in the number of talented women finalists

If this year’s finalists are anything to go by, it seems that the industry, a purportedly male-dominated environment, has well and truly shattered the proverbial glass ceiling. With an unprecedented proportion of women making it to the finals, totalling more than 50 per cent, iGaming Idol remains at the forefront to achieving gender parity.

Pierre Lindh, managing director, Ambassador Events, commented: “With more than 2,000 nominations this year, we are thrilled to see the year on year increase in the number of talented women among our finalists. As an industry veteran, I’m excited to see that our traditionally male dominated industry is now edging closer towards diversity, which is in everyone’s best interest. Good luck to all finalists.”

Kelly Kehn, co-founder, All-in Diversity Project, said: “We at All-in Diversity Project are thrilled to see women putting themselves forward and companies supporting them through this prestigious award process. There are so many successful people in our industry and it’s very important that we see them if we are to reach gender parity. This might be the first industry awards ever where 50 per cent of the shortlist are female. A big thanks to iGaming Idol for providing an inclusive platform to celebrate the stars in our sector.”

Natasha Gowans, head of communications, GiG added: “It is incredibly inspiring to see so many female role models as finalists in this year’s iGaming Idol. While all of these men and women finalists are making their impact, it is uplifting to see increased visibility in particular of the women in the industry. Well done to all, and I look forward to celebrating your success at the event.”

Since its inception in 2016, iGaming Idol has grown exponentially into one of the most anticipated awards shows within the iGaming industry. Led by CEO Gerda Kacileviciute, together with the team behind Ambassador Events, the iGaming Idol concept is based on three pillars: recognition of individuals, charity and entertainment. Year after year, the iGaming Idol team strives to expand the original concept to better serve both the industry and the community within which it operates. The portfolio of events now also includes iGaming Next as well as iGaming Invitational.