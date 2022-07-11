JCI Malta has launched the 2022 edition of the Ten Outstanding Young Person (TOYP) Awards. Nominations are currently open for young leaders under the age of 40 whose work serves humanity and creates impact in a variety of ways.

The nominees will be judged on their credentials by an international panel of distinguished judges as well as JCI Malta members. The 10 winners will receive their award at the JCI Malta Gala & Awards Night in December.

People between the ages of 18 and 40 may be anonymously nominated in one of the following 10 categories − academic leadership and/or accomplishment; business, economic and/or entrepreneurial accomplishments; contribution to children, world peace and/or human rights; cultural achievement; humanitarian and/or voluntary leadership; medical innovation; moral and/or environmental leadership; personal improvement and/or accomplishment; political, legal and/or governmental affairs; and scientific and/or technological development.

The chosen local honourees will then be nominated for the international JCI TOYP Awards, with the chance of becoming one of the most ‘Outstanding Young People in the World’ during the JCI World Congress 2023.

If you know of anyone, or even more than one person, who deserves to be nominated, log on to www.jci.org.mt/toyp and say who and why they are worthy of being a TOYP nominee. All nominations are submitted anonymously. The deadline for nominations is July 30.

Since 1983, JCI has honoured more than 300 individuals from 57 nations. Past recipients of national TOYP awards include such well-known personalities such as John F. Kennedy, Henry Kissinger, Elvis Presley, Jackie Chan, Wayne Gretzky and many more, all honoured before the age of 40 and before they had achieved national prominence.

Honourees selected in past years have represented the heights of progress in numerous human endeavours and many have gone on to even greater achievements.

For more information and the terms and conditions of TOYP nominations, visit www.jci.org.mt/toyp.

JCI Malta is supported by its Corporate Partners: 230 Works, Chitzo, Content for Success, JA Malta, JPA, UP Your Level Performance Coaching, Veonio, Zaar and Zampa Debattista.

Some of the 2021 TOPY winners with their awards at the JCI Malta Gala & Awards.