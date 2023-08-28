JCI (Junior Chamber International) Malta is accepting nominations for the Ten Outstanding Young Person (TOYP) Awards 2023. Participants are expected to nominate young leaders under 40 who are dedicating their efforts to humanity in diverse and impactful ways.

“We encourage you to consider those individuals who are passionately driving change, pushing boundaries, and creating a lasting imprint on society,” the organisers said.

Nominees’ contributions could span a spectrum of categories: from academic leadership and business achievement to human rights advocacy and cultural advancement.

An esteemed panel of international judges, together with JCI Malta members, will evaluate the nominees based on their accomplishments. The 10 deserving winners will be granted their recognition at the JCI Malta Gala & Awards Night in November.

The process to submit a nomination is seamless and confidential. One must simply visit www.jci.org.mt/toyp and share the compelling reasons behind the nominee’s candidacy.

One’s involvement could lead to the recognition of an individual whose efforts are transforming lives and shaping a better future

“One’s involvement could lead to the recognition of an individual whose efforts are transforming lives and shaping a better future,” the organisers said. “But the journey doesn’t end here.”

The 10 local honourees could subsequently be nominated for the esteemed international JCI TOYP Awards.

“This presents an incredible opportunity for them to stand among the most Outstanding Young People worldwide, a distinction that could be achieved during the JCI World Congress 2024,” the organisers continued.

Since its inception in 1983, the JCI TOYP Awards have celebrated over 300 exemplary individuals from 57 countries.

Among the past recipients are luminaries such as John F. Kennedy, Henry Kissinger, Elvis Presley, Jackie Chan, and Wayne Gretzky.

“These individuals made waves and inspired change before the age of 40. These honourees have not only continued their impactful journey but have also elevated their contributions to humanity.”

JCI Malta is a leadership organisation for people aged 18-40 and forms part of Junior Chamber International. It is supported locally by its corporate partners: Content for Success, JA Malta, JPA, UP Your Level Performance Coaching, Veonio, Zaar Crowdfunding Malta.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malta provides young professionals with the opportunity to develop their leadership skills and create positive change.

For more information about the TOYP nomination process and the associated terms and conditions, visit www.jci.org.mt/toyp.