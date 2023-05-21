Nominations for this year’s Nazzareno Vassallo Award will remain open for submissions until June 15. Celebrating 25 years since its inception, the award aims to recognise outstanding and committed individuals who in one way or another helped to positively impact older persons’ lives.

The award is named after Nazzareno Vassallo, founder of the Vassallo Group and the first entrepreneur to embark on providing care services for older persons within the private sector in Malta.

Nominations may originate from individuals, groups or institutions, as well as local councils and NGOs. All have the opportunity to nominate a dedicated person or entity whose work with the elderly stands out.

The applications for this year’s award can be downloaded from www.vassallogroupmalta.com or www.caremalta.com and can be submitted via e-mail on nvaward@caremalta.com or by calling 2258 4200 for more information.

This award is organised jointly by the Vassallo Group and CareMalta, which this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The CareMalta Group is a leader in residential care for the elderly, operating also in the area of disability through HILA (Home to Independence and Limitless Abilities).