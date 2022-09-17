The search for Malta’s best workers of 2022 has started, with nominations for nine different award categories open until the end of October.

The annual prizes seek to recognise and reward team leaders, workers and companies that left a positive imprint on society throughout the ongoing year.

Ten award categories have been included in the 2022 edition of the prizes.

They are:

Worker of the year Team of the year Manager/boss of the year Company offering best work-life balance Businesswoman of the year Businessman of the year Best young entrepreneur of the year Company promoting best social responsibility Most inclusive company Lifetime achievement award

The awards panel this year is being led by Angela Agius. The panel will decide the winners for the various categories, basing their selection on nominations submitted by the public.

Nominations are open until October 31 and can be submitted at socialdialogue.gov.mt.

This year’s awards were launched during a press conference led by parliamentary secretary for social dialogue Andy Ellul, who said the government was committed to strengthening workers’ rights and conditions.

He urged the public to nominate workers and companies for the various awards that are up for grabs, to create positive role models which others could aspire to emulate.

Winners will receive their awards at a ceremony to be held on December 16 under the patronage of President George Vella.