Nominations for EY’s Malta Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 award are open.

In its sixth year, the award promotes entrepreneurship across the Maltese islands and empowers entrepreneurs to grow and showcase their businesses both locally and globally.

The winner of this award will travel to Monaco in June 2023 to compete for the World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in an event that brings together national winners from 50 countries.

Previous Maltese participants have been a mixture of staple institutions that have grown the country’s business landscape and innovative newcomers that have reshaped it. These include Alfred Pisani of the Corinthia Group, Angelo Xuereb of AX Holdings Ltd, David Darmanin of Hotjar Ltd, Nazzareno Vassallo of the Vassallo Group and last year’s winner, Mark Bajada, from Bajada New Energy.

The EY Rising Star is also presented for nominations that provide something new and exciting in the market together with strong growth trends. Past winners include David Vella of Altaro Software, Shane Hunter of AquaBioTech Group, Ben Remfrey of Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd, John Winfield of Dr Juice and Krystle Penza, managing director of Mvintage.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta’s country managing partner, said: “Through this competition we want to excite ambitious business owners while showcasing their accomplishments not only to the island but all over the world, as they go head-to-head against some of the biggest and brightest minds from all corners of the globe.”

The award is judged by an independent panel made up of key players in the business community. To be eligible, nominees must be Maltese or have been operating a company based in Malta for at least two years. Anyone, including employees, company advisers and financiers, can nominate an entrepreneur, with the latter’s consent.

The awards are held in conjunction with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Chamber of SMEs. For more information and to submit a nomination, go to ey.com/en_mt/ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-malta-2023.