The nominations for EY’s Malta Entrepreneur of The Year 2020 award are now open. Entering its fourth year, the award promotes entrepreneurship across the Maltese islands and empowers entrepreneurs to grow their businesses both locally and globally.

The winner will head to Monaco in June to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award in Monaco, an event that brings together national winners from more than 60 countries. Past winners include Alfred Pisani from Corinthia Group, Angelo Xuereb from AX Holdings Ltd, and David Darmanin of Hotjar Ltd.

When asked about the award, last year’s winner Mr Darmanin said: “As entrepreneurs our job is to congratulate and lift up others, so it is great to have your own accomplishments celebrated among your peers for one special evening.”

The EY Rising Star award is also presented to an individual whose business is still relatively new but is already showing great potential. The winner of this award also attends the event in Monaco in June. Past winners include David Vella from Altaro Software, Shane Hunter from AquaBioTech Group, and Ben Remfrey from Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd.

Last year’s Rising Star, Mr Remfrey, spoke about winning the award: “The first emotion was humbling. Competing with so many like-minded people who have worked on their businesses and brought them to such a high standard is fantastic – but to actually win an award is amazing.”

Ronald Attard, EY Malta Country managing partner, said: “We want to celebrate the country’s most successful entrepreneurs and their impact on the economy and our community. Even though there will be just one winner, all local nominees should cele­brate their success and ability to inspire others.”

The award is judged by an independent panel made up of key figures from the business community. To be eligible, nominees must be Maltese or have been operating a company based in Malta for at least two years. Anyone, including employees, company advisers and financiers, can nominate an entrepreneur, with the latter’s consent. Entrepreneurs may also directly nominate themselves.

The awards are supported by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, GRTU and Melita.

For more information and to submit a nomination: www.eoymalta.com