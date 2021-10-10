The nominations for EY’s Malta Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 award are open. In its fifth year, the award promotes entrepreneurship across the Maltese Islands and empowers entrepreneurs to grow and showcase their businesses both locally and globally.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation, the local winner will head to Monaco in June 2022 to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award, bringing together winners from more than 50 countries.

Previous participants and winners have included entrepreneurs from a range of enterprises such as Amazon, Cirque du Soleil and LinkedIn. Past Malta winners include Alfred Pisani from Corinthia Group, Angelo Xuereb from AX Holdings Ltd, David Darmanin of Hotjar Ltd and, most recently, Nazzareno Vassallo from Vassallo Group.

The EY Rising Star award is presented to a contender running an exciting high-growth business. Past winners include David Vella from Altaro Software, Shane Hunter from AquaBioTech Group, Ben Remfrey from Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd and John Winfield from Dr. Juice.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta’s country managing partner, said: “The past editions of the award have brought to the fore really exceptional local stories and personal journeys. They serve as inspiration for thousands of other aspiring Maltese entrepreneurs and we are certain the fifth celebration of this prestigious global award will deliver some more personalities to compliment the list of past winners.”

The award is judged by an independent panel made up of key figures from the business community. To be eligible, nominees must be Maltese or have been operating a company based in Malta for at least two years.

The awards are held in conjunction with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Chamber of SMEs.