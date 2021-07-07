PN will hold elections on July 16 and 17 to elect 18 executive committee members and the general council's president.

In all, 25 people submitted their names for 18 vacant posts. According to the party's statute, four youths, two Gozitans, six women and six men need to be elected in the upcoming elections.

Mark Anthony Sammut was the only person who threw in his name in the hat for the post of president.

Similarly, Alexander Borg, Bernice Theresa Bonello, Charlene Camilleri and Alexander Jacobsen submitted their names as youth members, while Beppe Galea and Maria Victoria Theuma submitted nominations for the Gozo seats.

Meanwhile, six people each need to be elected from the following two lists:

Roselyn Borg, Mary Cachia, Elizabeth Curmi, Michela Dalli, Alexandra Farrugia, Paula Mifsud Bonnici, Veronica Perici Calascione, Julie Zahra, Dolores Zammit and Francesca Zammit.

Alexander John Abela, Ignatius J. Abela, Mark Azzopardi, Michael Fenech Adami, Anthony Galea, Joseph Giglio, Alex Perici Calascione, Michael Richard Piccinino and Francis Zammit Dimech.

Elections will take place at the Pieta headquarters on July 16 between 5pm and 9pm and on July 17 between 9am and 1pm.

In Gozo, they will be held at the PN sub-headquarters in Sannat between 5pm and 9pm on July 16 and on July 17 between 9am and 11am.