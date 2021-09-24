Third-country nationals can now apply online for their residence permit.

Identity Malta CEO Anton Sevasta said on Friday that applicants can fill in the application form, upload supporting documents and pay the due fees on noneu.identitymalta.com

So far, applicants could only apply online for study (Form N) and temporary reasons (Form O). As of today, the new online portal will also cater for economically self-sufficient (Form K) and permanent residence (Form S) applications.

Eventually, applications for family members and reunification will be added to this portal.

Applicants will be notified about an appointment to have their biometric data captured.