Non-league Chorley knocked coronavirus-ravaged Derby County out of the FA Cup with a surprise 2-0 win on Saturday, while Everton survived a scare against Rotherham as the spiking pandemic took its toll on the third round.

Derby were forced to play with only Under-23 and Under-18 players after their first-team squad and interim manager Wayne Rooney were ruled out following a virus outbreak at the Championship club.

Chorley, from the sixth tier National League North, took advantage of Derby’s weakened line-up, all making their debuts and with an average of 19, to reach the fourth round for the first time.

