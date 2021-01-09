Non-league Chorley knocked coronavirus-ravaged Derby County out of the FA Cup with a surprise 2-0 win on Saturday, while Everton survived a scare against Rotherham as the spiking pandemic took its toll on the third round.
Derby were forced to play with only Under-23 and Under-18 players after their first-team squad and interim manager Wayne Rooney were ruled out following a virus outbreak at the Championship club.
Chorley, from the sixth tier National League North, took advantage of Derby’s weakened line-up, all making their debuts and with an average of 19, to reach the fourth round for the first time.
Continue reading this Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us