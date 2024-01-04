The UĦM Voice of the Workers has ordered the University of Malta’s non-academic staff to work to rule over delays in the conclusion of their collective agreement.

A set of directives was issued for administrative, technical and industrial staff at the university.

It said these were a result of "procrastination" by the university’s management and the Education Ministry to finalise the new collective agreement for these workers.

The directives come into force on Friday.

The union registered the industrial dispute at the university in November after no progress was registered on negotiations on the new agreement that should replace the one that expired in December 2021.

The union said in a statement the directives were issued after receiving no official communication from the university, including when negotiations will continue.

These are the directives:

No communication by telephone or mobile

Child Care Centre workers can call but must not answer the phone

No communication via messaging, SMS or letters

No use of Microsoft Teams, Zoom or any other platform

No minutes are to be taken during meetings

No scanning and photocopying

No shipment of furniture, electronic equipment or other items

No preparations for any type of events

Coffee is not prepared for meetings

No arrangements for classes

No 8pm shift for health and wellness workers. This does not affect appointments with clients whose service is provided before 8am or after 5pm in agreement with the professional

Gardeners are to start doing manual work at 8am

No activities are to be planned at the kindergarten and childcare

Employees cannot update parents from the Facebook page or Illumine

There should be no observation for the children's logbook/journal

At the dental department, workers are to reduce clinical sessions and refuse to scan x-rays

The University of Malta's collective agreement covers a vast number of workers including managers, child carers, architects, engineers, scientific officers, handypersons, messengers, dental surgery assistants, library workers, laboratory officers, psychologists, counsellors, social workers, technicians, psychologists, technicians, IT and administrative workers, among many others.