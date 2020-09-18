A 91-year-old woman has become Malta's seventeenth COVID-19 victim, the health authorities said on Friday.

She tested positive to the virus on August 26 and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on September 6. She died on Thursday night and had underlying health conditions, the authorities said in a statement.

The health ministry expressed its condolences to the family and urged the public to follow the authorities' guidelines to help curb the spread, including frequent washing of hands and wearing a mask.