A non-invasive aesthetic ultrasound treatment – the first of its kind in Malta – was launched on Wednesday, November 8 at Amplecare Health and Aesthetics Clinic in collaboration with Pink.

The innovative treatment, Ultherapy, the gold standard in skin lifting and tightening, without surgery and downtime, was introduced to guests by cosmetic physician Dr David Grech.

A pioneer in the field of cosmetic dermatology since 2001, he explained to intrigued guests how ultrasound can be used to boost collagen for natural-looking results with the latest in state-of-the-art technology.

When it comes to treating skin rejuvenation, Grech is known for his holistic approach. Through his expert combination of lasers and medical aesthetic treatments, such as peels and dermal fillers, he aims to achieve optimal results.

The technology, he said, goes deeper than any other FDA-cleared, non-invasive aesthetic ultrasound treatment to stimulate collagen by targeting tissue layers where skin laxity begins.

Amplecare in Mrieħel, belonging to the VJSalomone Group of Companies, offers a holistic approach to rejuvenation and well-being, under the expert guidance of a team of doctors and other health care professionals.

These include cosmetic physician Dr Desiree Vella Brincat, Michela Mifsud, a cosmetic nurse, nutritional therapist Sara Borg and beauty therapist Louise Fenech.

Vanessa Said Salomone, managing director of VJSalomone Pharma and Amplecare, invited guests to start their “transformation journey” with the launch of the new clinic, her brainchild, which offers a range of services from Botox to micro needling, dermal fillers and nutritional therapy.

They were treated with goodie bags, cupcakes and gerberas from Alistair Floral Design at the Times of Malta event, as they sought advice from the healthcare professionals at hand and networked with other guests.